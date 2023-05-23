The Women’s League already has five teams qualified for the playoffs: América de Cali, Santa Fe, Atlético Nacional-Formas Íntimas, Deportivo Pereira and Independiente Medellín are ready in the next phase.

This Tuesday, at 3:15 in the afternoon, the last date of the round-robin phase will be played, in a unified schedule. The remaining five spots for the title fight are in dispute.

It should be remembered that, unlike the men’s League, in which two home runs are played, in the women’s league there are direct elimination brackets: the first plays against the eighth, the second against the seventh, the third against the sixth and the fourth against the fifth, in the quarterfinals.

Deportivo Cali, La Equidad and Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales reach the last date in the qualifying zone, while Llaneros, Junior, Atlético Huila, Millonarios and Chicó still have mathematical options. These are the accounts of the last day:

Deportivo Cali (6th, 24 points, +5 goal difference)

An away win against bottom of the table, Deportes Tolima, qualifies the reigning Liga runner-up. A tie is useful if La Equidad does not win, if Cortuluá does not beat Bucaramanga by three or more goals and Llaneros does not beat Santa Fe by five or more goals. They could even qualify losing, but for that they need a defeat from the insurers and Don’t let Santandereans and Llaneras win.

La Equidad (seventh, 23 points, +10)

He closed as a visitor at Pascual Guerrero against the leader, América de Cali. A victory classifies him without depending on anyone. With the draw, he needs neither Cortuluá nor Llaneros to win. If he loses, the two teams that follow him in the table and that Junior and Huila, who have the worst goal difference (+5 and -3, respectively), must also lose.

Equity arrives with options to qualify for the last date. Photo: Twitter: @equidadfutbol

Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales (eighth, 22 points, +3)

His last game will be in Floridablanca, against Atlético Bucaramanga, penultimate in the table. Classifies with a victory, as long as Llaneros do not win by three or more goals, with respect to the difference they make on the last date, or if Cali loses. The tie reaches him if Llaneros and Junior do not win and if Huila does not prevail by a landslide. The defeat makes him expect falls from all those who follow him in the table.

Llaneros (ninth, 22 points, 0)

Finish the round-robin phase against Santa Fe in Bogotá. He has to win and hope that Cali or Equidad lose, or that Cortuluá does not win. The tie serves them, as long as the Valle del Cauca team loses against Bucaramanga. They can qualify even losing, if Cortuluá also does so, but by three more goals difference, and if Junior, Huila, Millonarios or Chicó do not win.

Junior (10th, 20 points, +5)

It ends against Chicó in Yopal. He has to win and that Cortuluá and Llaneros don’t, or thrashing and that La Equidad also lose by a long difference against América. A draw or loss eliminates it.

Huila (eleventh, 20 points, -4)

They have to beat Deportivo Pereira in Neiva, that Cortuluá and Llaneros lose and that Junior does not score the three points. The goal difference does not help them compared to the Valle del Cauca team: they would have to win by seven or more goals in the event of a tie for what is currently eighth-placed.

Millionaires (12th, 19 points, -1)

Face the already eliminated Real Santander in Piedecuesta. They have to win by three goals, that Cortuluá and Llaneros lose and that Junior and Huila do not win. If they win by two scores, they need a defeat for the Valle del Cauca team by at least the same amount. And if he wins by a bit, Cortuluá must lose by a landslide.

Celebration of Liseth Aroca’s goal, with which Millonarios beat Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales. Photo: Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

Boyacá Chicó (13th, 19 points, -2)

They have to beat Junior and expect defeats from Cortuluá (with whom they have to eliminate a difference of five goals) and Llaneros, and that Huila and Millonarios do not win.

