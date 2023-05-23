Natalie Portman last appeared in a movie Star Wars in 2005, but he doesn’t rule out a return to the space opera franchise. During her participation in a GQ video series in which she answered questions from fans, the actress came across a post on Reddit in which a fan of Star Wars he wondered if she could reprise her role as Padme in a future project.

“I have no information about it. Nobody has asked me to return, but I am open to the possibility, “he replied. Portman

Portman famously played the character of Padme Amidala in the three prequel films of Star Wars directed by George Lucas in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Although the character plays an important role in that trilogy as love interest to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and eventual mother to twins Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa , Padme’s death at the end of “revenge of the sith” in 2005 has kept her out of projects set later in the franchise’s history.

During the GQ video segment, in which Portman spoke about her Oscar-winning role as a ballet dancer in “Black Swan” and her role as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in “Jackie” from 2016, he also recalled that his director of “Thor: Love and Thunder“, Taika Waititi, once completely forgot that she had starred in Star Wars.

“Natalie said to me ‘what are you doing now?’ And I told him ‘I’m trying to work on some of Star Wars. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie Star Wars?’ And she said ‘I’ve been in movies Star Wars‘” Waititi recalled of their conversation.

Although Lucasfilm announced in April that it will produce a new series of Star Warsincluding the return of Daisy Ridley to the franchise, the studio doesn’t seem to have any movies in the works that could make that Portman Come back as Padme.

The new movie of Portman“May December“, had its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

Via: People

Editor’s note: We would definitely like to see Portman back in Star Wars And while this may not happen anytime soon, with so many series being placed inside other movies and shows, there is still hope.