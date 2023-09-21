Thursday, September 21, 2023, 00:27



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Former Ciudadanos senator Miguel Sánchez is one of the 38 founders of the Nexo Platform, which brings together representatives of civil society, convinced that Spain needs a new political force that is “truly reformist, progressive and pro-European.”

This platform will be presented on Saturday in Madrid (Carlos de Antwerp Foundation, 12:00 p.m.) and although the capacity is full, the event can be followed online.

As Miguel Sánchez explained, it is not about a Ciudadanos II or a UPyD II, but about creating ties between people and entities to promote ideas that today cannot be found in another political party.

Chaired by former Madrid City Councilor Santiago Saura, among the founders of Nexo are Edmundo Bal, Francisco Igea, Sara Jiménez and Miguel Gutiérrez. In addition, former deputy Juan Ignacio López-Bas will be the secretary.

Although Sánchez assures that the platform has aroused a lot of interest in the Region, other voices that were linked to Ciudadanos assure that at most 20 or 30 people will follow it because it is more social democratic than liberal.