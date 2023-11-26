Dubai (Etihad)

The curtain was raised on the eleventh edition of the “Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Games”, organized by the Dubai Sports Council, with the participation of more than 1,000 female athletes, members of bodies, departments, institutions, and governmental, semi-governmental and private companies, of various nationalities and ages, and it included 7 various tournaments.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the first place winners in all categories of the bicycle race, which was held on Palm Deira Island.

Mira Marwan Al Falasi from Dubai Police won first place in the bicycle race for female citizens, for a distance of 20 kilometers, followed by Alia Ali Al Boom, “Dubai Police,” and Nouf Ali Al Noon, “Mohammed Bin Rashid University.” In the female residents category, for a distance of 20 kilometers, Angelica won from Fitch Center. Training, in first place, followed by My Florence (Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services) and Reem Younis (Salik Company), and in the open category for a distance of 30 kilometers, Dubai Police bikes won the first three places, where Makhabet Umtaznova won first place, followed by Valeria Kononenko and Renata Sultanova. .

The Dubai Ruler’s Court team, consisting of Jawaher Al Tamimi and Marwa Mustafa, won first place in the shooting championship at the Fazza Sakton Shooting Range in the Al Ruwayyah area, followed by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority team, consisting of Zainab Al Jahran and Hanan Al Himiri, and the Transportation Security Administration team, consisting of Somaya Hajji and Wafa Ibrahim.

In the running race held at the Meydan Racecourse for a distance of 4.5 kilometers, Ruqaya Mohammed from Talabat Company won first place, in the female nationality category, followed by Hessa Al Jasmi (Emirates Airlines) and Fatima Saeed (Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services), and in the open category, Kholoud Darwish from the Corporation won. Dubai Ambulance Services ranked first, followed by Josephine Tan, “DB World Corporation,” and Latifa Bin Khadija, “Dubai Ambulance Services Corporation.”

In the obstacle challenge tournament held at the Gravity Gym Club in Al Quoz, the Roads and Transport Authority team won first place, followed by Dubai Police and DEWA.

In the badminton category for female citizens, Ghadeer Al Tahiri from Dubai Municipality won first place, followed by Maryam Al Balushi (Mohammed Bin Rashid College of Government) and Hind Al Janahi (Dubai Police). In the female residents category, Amritha Kutikrishnan from the Canadian Consulate in Dubai won first place, followed by Celeste. May “Dubai Health Authority” and Doned Matthew “Dubai Health Authority”.

In the padel tournament held at the Just Padel Club in Port Rashid, in the female category, Mira Al Falasi and Sheikha Al Shamsi from the Roads and Transport Authority won first place, Fatima Al Balushi and Asmaa Montaser from Dubai Customs came second, and Heba Sami and Sarah Bashir from the Dubai Public Prosecution came third. In the female residents category, Jessica Lucas and Maryam Al Hashemi from Just Paddle won first place, followed by Sondos Salem, Hessa Ahli from the Roads and Transport Authority in second place, and Mia Alpha and Heba Al Sayed from Dubai Police, in third place.

Sarah Al Mulla from First Abu Dhabi Bank won first place in the bowling championship in the female citizen category, followed by Mira Shabib, “General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs,” and Maryam Mubarak, “Dubai Police.” In the female resident category, Samantha Hanan from Easy Generator Company won first place, followed by Aileen. De Leon, “Flavouric Company,” and Lady Liz Ann, “Fam Company.”

Hessa Al-Kous, Head of the Women’s Sports Department at the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the winners of all tournaments, along with representatives of the tournament’s sponsors.