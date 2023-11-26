In the French city of Romance-sur-Isere, riots broke out after the death of a 16-year-old teenager, and 20 people were detained. This was reported on Sunday, November 26 BFM TV.

“About 80 far-right activists marched on Saturday evening through the streets of the popular Monnay district in Romans-sur-Isère following the death of Thomas, a 16-year-old high school student who was fatally shot during a holiday in Drôme,” the report said.

It is clarified that the demonstrators walked chanting slogans demanding justice for the deceased teenager.

In turn, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the arrest of 20 riot participants and they were placed in custody.

The TV channel clarifies that the teenager died on November 18 in the commune of Crepol. During the investigation, nine suspects were arrested, including the 20-year-old who allegedly carried out the fatal blows.

Earlier, on November 13, an attack occurred on the Gambetta Lyceum in northern France. The attacker killed a teacher and injured several people; police detained him. The suspect turned out to be a 20-year-old guy who previously studied at this school. A video of a fight from the school grounds also appeared on social networks, where one of the participants defended himself with a chair.

On the same day, the maximum terrorist threat level was introduced in France. At the end of the day, security services detained eight people in connection with the murder of the teacher. Among those detained were the elder brother of the school attacker and his two sisters.

On October 17, the prosecutor of the French National Prosecutor’s Office for the fight against terrorism, Jean-François Ricard, reported that the suspect in the murder of a teacher in the city of Arras declared his allegiance to the Islamic State group (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation).