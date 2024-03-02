As time passes the integration of the women to the world of work has intensified, there is a growth important after Covid-19 pandemic which has made them position themselves little by little.

Last year the employment for the women recorded a good position compared to the menaccording to National Occupation and Employment Survey In 2023, 587,667 women joined the workforce, while those for men were 120,740 positions.

With these figures, the participation of the women It closed last year at 46.5 percent, a quarterly figure in history.

This growth in female strength in the labor market is attributed to the dynamism of the economy and the post-pandemic scenario.

Almost 70 percent of women who have a paid job in our country work in the commerce and services sector, activities that contribute the most to the gross domestic product.

But there is still much to do to reduce the gender labor gap, we must continue working to reduce it and thus increase per capita GDP in Mexico.

The challenges lie in the tasks that continue to be a disproportionate burden for women as they dedicate time to domestic tasks, which leads them to seek informal employment.

It is necessary to continue to further encourage the participation of women in the workplace and for them to access more equitable conditions in the world of formal paid work.

It is necessary to continue fighting to consolidate the rights of women that protect them legally, with social benefits of all kinds.

The challenge is to implement public policies that have to do with a gender approach, reduce existing gaps and give women certainty in a labor market with all rights.

The rise of women in the labor market after the pandemic is notably observed among younger and more educated women, the International Labor Organization recently noted.

In the report on the 2023 labor outlook, this international organization reveals that at the beginning of the pandemic, the unemployment rate for women in Latin America increased by just over 27 percent while that for men was 26 percent.

Three years after Covid-19, from the end of 2020 to the second quarter of 2023, the employment rate for women increased by 23 percent, while that of men increased by 17 percent.

In contrast, before the pandemic, paid work for women, those who had a job, was 45 percent, while for men it was 69 percent. Little by little, women have been assuming a strong role in work activity. and they seek employment in jobs.

In a reflection by the Mexico group How Are We Going, it reveals that wage gaps by sex are largely due to the greater number of hours that women dedicate to unpaid work within the home, whether performing domestic tasks or taking care of children. minors, sick or elderly people.

Many of them are employed in informal jobs to find greater flexibility to fulfill their family and parenting roles, but this places them in positions of greater risk and vulnerability, without access to social security and without access to services such as daycare and with minors. income.

The truth is that for the growth of the economy in any country, the participation of women in the labor market and generating opportunities for them is essential, guaranteeing their inclusion with well-paid and quality jobs, that is the challenge and where we must all go, They have earned it and continue to earn it daily.

