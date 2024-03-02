These are the words of the TV author: “They could have hurt me” What happened

In these last hours Sonia Bruganelli she became the protagonist of a real drama. She, the businesswoman and wife of Paolo Bonolis, revealed that she was targeted by a gang of robbers who snatched away the Rolex she was wearing on her wrist. But let's go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Sonia Bruganelli victim of one robbery. The story dates back to March 1st and the drama took place in Via Farnesina, in Rome, while he was driving home. According to what was revealed by the newspaper 'Il Messaggero', a scooter with two people on board approached her, tearing away the Rolex that he had on his wrist.

This is what Paolo Bonolis' ex-wife revealed regarding the drama she experienced:

I was very scared but luckily they didn't hurt me.

Subsequently Sonia Bruganelli went to the carabinieri to complain complaint, accompanied by her ex-husband Paolo Bonolis. At the moment investigators are on the trail of the criminals and, although they have not yet been identified, the authorities have made a series of hypotheses.

Very probably the people responsible who robbed Sonia Bruganelli could be the same ones who have already acted in the Ponte Milvio area, Piazza Verdi and Porta Pinciana always following the same method: approaching the victim and, when the time is right, take action to pluck from the wrist the clock.

At the moment, therefore, there is no additional information on the drama experienced by Sonia Bruganelli. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the investigators will be able to shed light on the matter and identify the criminals who robbed the former Big Brother commentator. We will definitely keep you updated.