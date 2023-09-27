Women’s Copa Libertadores in Colombia: ticket sales began

This Tuesday, September 26, the sale of tickets for the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina 2023, which will be held from October 5 to 21 in the cities of Bogotá and Cali – Colombia.

Those interested in attending the tournament can purchase their tickets for 10,000 pesos through the official sales platform:

https://www.tuboleta.com/images/Eventos/Conmebol-libertadores-femenina-2023/Home.html.

Photo: Juan Rueda. TIME

The tournament will be contested by 16 South American clubs belonging to the CONMEBOL Member Associations.

The Preliminary Phase of the tournament is divided into groups: A, B, C and D, made up of four teams each, where those who finish in first and second position in each bracket will advance to the Quarterfinals.

The Final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina 2023 will be on Saturday, October 21 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Colombia.

“We invite all CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina fans to experience a tournament with the best South American football. Let’s make history, let’s fill the stadiums with the passion that characterizes us, let’s enjoy the talent and dedication of our soccer players. The Glory belongs to Them,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL.

SPORTS WITH FCF PRESS

More sports news