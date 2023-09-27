Wednesday, September 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Women’s Copa Libertadores in Colombia: ticket sales began

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Women’s Copa Libertadores in Colombia: ticket sales began

Close


Close

BetPlay Women's League Final

Final of the BetPlay Women’s League.

Photo:

Santa Fe/America de Cali.

Final of the BetPlay Women’s League.

The tournament will be held in Bogotá and Cali.

This Tuesday, September 26, the sale of tickets for the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina 2023, which will be held from October 5 to 21 in the cities of Bogotá and Cali – Colombia.

See also  Medellín had the complete party: he won the classic with a full house and is the new leader

Those interested in attending the tournament can purchase their tickets for 10,000 pesos through the official sales platform:

https://www.tuboleta.com/images/Eventos/Conmebol-libertadores-femenina-2023/Home.html.

America vs. Santa Fe LIVE: follow the final of the Women's League here; minute by minute
Photo:

Juan Rueda. TIME

The tournament will be contested by 16 South American clubs belonging to the CONMEBOL Member Associations.

The Preliminary Phase of the tournament is divided into groups: A, B, C and D, made up of four teams each, where those who finish in first and second position in each bracket will advance to the Quarterfinals.

The Final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina 2023 will be on Saturday, October 21 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Colombia.

“We invite all CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina fans to experience a tournament with the best South American football. Let’s make history, let’s fill the stadiums with the passion that characterizes us, let’s enjoy the talent and dedication of our soccer players. The Glory belongs to Them,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL.

SPORTS WITH FCF PRESS

See also  Deportivo Cali, a steamroller: 10-1 thrashing in the women's Copa Libertadores

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Womens #Copa #Libertadores #Colombia #ticket #sales #began

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A win in Bella Airosa! Mexican Women’s Team passes Trinidad and Tobago

A win in Bella Airosa! Mexican Women's Team passes Trinidad and Tobago

Recommended

No Result
View All Result