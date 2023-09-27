Women’s Copa Libertadores in Colombia: ticket sales began

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Final of the BetPlay Women’s League.
Santa Fe/America de Cali.
Final of the BetPlay Women’s League.
The tournament will be held in Bogotá and Cali.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
This Tuesday, September 26, the sale of tickets for the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina 2023, which will be held from October 5 to 21 in the cities of Bogotá and Cali – Colombia.
Those interested in attending the tournament can purchase their tickets for 10,000 pesos through the official sales platform:
https://www.tuboleta.com/images/Eventos/Conmebol-libertadores-femenina-2023/Home.html.
The tournament will be contested by 16 South American clubs belonging to the CONMEBOL Member Associations.
The Preliminary Phase of the tournament is divided into groups: A, B, C and D, made up of four teams each, where those who finish in first and second position in each bracket will advance to the Quarterfinals.
The Final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina 2023 will be on Saturday, October 21 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Colombia.
“We invite all CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina fans to experience a tournament with the best South American football. Let’s make history, let’s fill the stadiums with the passion that characterizes us, let’s enjoy the talent and dedication of our soccer players. The Glory belongs to Them,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL.
SPORTS WITH FCF PRESS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Womens #Copa #Libertadores #Colombia #ticket #sales #began