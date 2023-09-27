Hidalgo, Pachuca.- The Mexican Women’s Soccer Team had no problems sentencing Trinidad and Tobago in it Hidalgo stadiumhouse of the Pachuca Gophersin the first half of the qualifying match for the Women’s Gold Cup from 2024.

Unlike what happened on Friday in the Aztec stadiumagainst its similar Puerto Rico (2-1)the team of technical, Pedro Lopezdominated from start to finish at Caribbean to sign a fair and categorical victory to sleep with two victories at home.

Today in the Beautiful Airosahe Women’s Tri They played orderly and solid football in attack to experience a celebration of goals from minute 3 onwards. Maria Sanchezwho scored a great goal from a free kick against Puerto Ricothis Tuesday reached a precise center of Scarlett Camberos to open the account.

Mexico beat Trinidad and Tobago 6-0

Minutes later Alexia Delgado launched a service that Trinidadian goalkeeper released in his area to score the goal Greta Espinosa. Later the celebration continued with the goal of Alicia Cervantes (18′)who joined the concentration in previous days.

Mexico celebrates one of the six goals

The Chivas forward He took a shot at the near post after a good assist from Charlyn Corral that left her alone in front of the goalkeeper who collaborated in the next score, courtesy of Alexia Delgado about 24′ when trying to save the shot with a soft hand.

Mexico Women He was not satisfied with that result and decided to go for more before the break. At 38 ‘it was his turn Charlyn Corralwho appeared at the mouth of the goal after the shot Maria Sanchez which the Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper had already saved.

Alicia Cervantes scored a double against TYT

‘Licha’ Cervantes He put the icing on the cake in 41′ when he again received the goal pass from Charlyn Corral. The second half was a mere formality for the Mexican Women’s National Team that the qualifying starts strong towards the Women’s Gold Cup. 6-0 official.

