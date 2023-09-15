Women’s Copa Libertadores in Colombia: this is how the draw will be this Friday

The Conmebol Libertadores Femenina 2023 will be held in Colombia from October 5 to 21 and this Friday there will be the draw that will define the groups.

Bogotá and Cali will be the cities where the continental women’s club tournament, the most important in our region, will be held.

The stadiums: Metropolitano de Techo (Bogotá) and Pascual Guerrero (Cali) They were the scenarios chosen by the South American entity and the Local Organizing Committee, so that the 16 participating teams could play the 32 games that the competition calendar has.

Giveaway details

The draw is scheduled for this Friday, September 15th starting at 11 am

Of the 4 existing groups, 2 will be based in the capital of Valle del Cauca and 2 will be in the capital of the Republic. The teams classified by Colombia are Santa Fe, América and Atlético Nacional. The Cardinal team is seeded.

The draw can be seen through the Conmebol YouTube channel.

