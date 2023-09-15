Parliament | Utissuomalainen: Speaker Halla-aho intends to promote the clarification of the reasons for the resignation of MPs

Parliamentary speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps) intends to promote the clarification of the reasons for the resignation of MPs, Uutissuomalainen says.

According to Halla-aho, the bar for granting a divorce has been set so low that it is fundamental to ask whether the mention of the constitution for an acceptable reason is just a dead letter.

Constitution according to the Parliament can grant a member of parliament’s resignation at his request, if it considers that there is an acceptable reason for it. According to Halla-aho, the established interpretation has been that a resignation from the position can be granted if the person moves to socially significant positions. According to him, there is a danger that the parties will nominate candidates for the elections who have no intention of doing their job.

The matter became a topic of conversation when Sanna Marin (sd) asked to resign as a member of parliament only five months after the parliamentary elections. Parliament granted Marin’s resignation on Tuesday.