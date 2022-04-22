Considering that god of war ragnarok It’s coming this year, but it doesn’t have a release date yet, so many are wondering if this game will be delayed yet again. Despite these issues, the developers continue to ensure that this long-awaited sequel will reach our hands in 2022.

To celebrate the fourth anniversary of God of WarCory Barlog shared a message where he mentioned that Santa Monica was not yet ready to show more about ragnarok. This started a series of speculations about another game delay.. However, Bruno Velazquez, director of animation for the studio, has issued a statement in which he assures that god of war ragnarok yes it will come this year.

“Ragnarok is coming this year.”

Ragnorok is coming this year. – Bruno Velazquez 🎮🕹 (@brunovelazquez) April 20, 2022

There is currently no release date for god of war ragnarokY There is only the promise that this title will arrive at some point in the year. With summer just a few months away, it is very likely that it will only be a matter of time before we have the information we so desperately want.

Editor’s note:

Considering the delay of the sequel to Breath of the Wild, God of War Ragnarok is the only title this year that could well stand up to Elden Ring in the Game of the Year category. It all depends on whether this title comes out in 2022 or not.

Via: Bruno Velazquez