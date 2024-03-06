Nursing mothers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 transmit antibodies through breast milk to their babies, which may protect them from the virus, a team of scientists from the University of Florida (UF) found.

“We believe that breast milk can play an important role in the protection during the first six months of life of infants,” said Vivian Valcarce of the UF College of Medicine, who participated in the study.

The study was based on 14 mothers, who were observed before and after receiving a vaccine against Covid-19 as reinforcement.

The scientists analyzed the women's blood to confirm that they produced antibodies against the covid-19 after a booster injection.

While to verify that the babies received these antibodies, their feces were checked. These findings demonstrate important that breastfeeding is.

“When babies are born they have an immature immune system, so depend largely on the mother's immune system “explained Joseph Larkin, professor of Microbiology and Cell Science at UF/IFAS.

Furthermore, in a pandemic the Breastfeeding becomes even more important because babies are too young to receive a vaccine but They can be protected through their mothers' milk.

This study also supports the importance of receiving reinforcement of vaccine against Covid-19, because although it is true that the levels of antibodies against covid-19 “decrease” over time in vaccinated individuals, “they remain higher than pre-vaccine levels.” This study was published in February in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

(With information from EFE)