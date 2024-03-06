The long-awaited night for the followers of the Italian singer Laura Pausini has arrived. This Wednesday, the artist with three decades of musical career will perform at Arena 1 of the green Coast to offer a show full of emotions and memories. With a repertoire that guarantees a journey through her greatest hits, the singer of 'La Solitude' promises an unforgettable night for attendees. Below, we break down the crucial details to fully enjoy this musical event in Lima.

The concert of Laura Pausini in Peru marks an important milestone not only for the artist, but also for her Peruvian fans. After successful presentations in Brazil, the star arrives in Lima with the expectation of replicating the fervor and emotion experienced in her previous shows. Fans will enjoy a complete, varied setlist and will immerse themselves in the different stages of the Italian singer's career. But first, it is essential to know the schedules and access routes to ensure a smooth and safe experience.

What time does Laura Pausini perform in Lima?

The organization of the event has confirmed that the doors of the venue will open from 6.30 pm, which will allow fans to prepare for the show in advance. The producer Kandavu It is advisable to arrive early to avoid setbacks. On the other hand, The start of Laura Pausini's concert is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.at which time the artist will take the stage to begin her musical journey.

Laura Pausini show schedule. Photo: Joinnus

Laura Pausini in Lima: access routes to the concert

For uncomplicated entry, the production company has provided a detailed access map to the Arena 1. Attendees should review it and plan their arrival according to the area of ​​their tickets. It is recommended to use alternative routes and means of public transport to avoid traffic congestion on the Costa Verde. The safety and comfort of spectators is a priority, so following the instructions of the staff in charge and the signs will be essential.

Access to the Laura Pausini concert. Photo: Joinnus Departures from Laura Pausini's recital. Photo: Joinnus

Laura Pausini concert setlist

Fans can expect a night full of classics and new songs. Based on previous presentations, it is anticipated that Laura Pausini perform nearly 40 songs that cover his entire career.

Some of the confirmed songs include unforgettable hits like 'Se fue', 'En Cambio No' and 'La Soledad', as well as more recent gems that have marked the evolution of their music. This review of her career demonstrates her versatility as an artist and provides a deep connection with her followers.

How can I get autographs from Laura Pausini or participate in a meet & greet?

To get autographs from Laura Pausini or participate in a meet & greet session, you generally have to follow a series of steps or meet certain requirements that vary depending on the artist and the event. Here are some general tips that could apply to the situation:

Check the official website and social networks: Opportunities for meet & greets or autograph sessions are usually announced on the artist's official website or on their social media profiles. Stay tuned for any announcements related to Laura Pausini's concert in Lima.

Buy VIP packages: Some concerts offer VIP packages that include a meet & greet session with the artist. Check if these are provided for the Laura Pausini show and what benefits are included.

Participate in contests– Keep a close eye on the social media platforms of the artist, event producer, or sponsors, as they often run contests where you can win tickets to meet & greets.

Join the official fan club– Fan club members often have access to ticket pre-sales, meet & greet opportunities, and other exclusive experiences. Consider joining Laura Pausini's if you are not already a member.

