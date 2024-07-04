Step.- A 28-year-old woman was arrested after stealing an ambulance and starting a police chase on Tuesday morning, July 2, in downtown El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

EPPD said the El Paso Police Auto Theft Task Force was called July 2 after an ambulance was reported stolen from Del Sol Medical Center at 10301 Gateway West.

Initial investigation revealed that Alasia Pamela H., 28, was at the hospital when she approached and entered the ambulance in the waiting area. She then proceeded to drive away, according to police.

Police said that upon receiving the report of the robbery, a police alert was sent to all units to be on the lookout for the ambulance.

At Emerson St. and North Loop Dr., a motorcycle officer observed the stolen ambulance and attempted to stop it. However, Alasia Pamela H. ignored the officer and continued driving, according to police.

Police say Alasia Pamela H. continued to evade police and other agencies, including state troopers from the Department of Public Safety.

Alasia Pamela H. eventually crashed into a rock wall at the intersection of Gateway North Blvd. and Altura Ave. disabling the ambulance. Police say Alasia Pamela H. was taken into custody without incident and then transported to the El Paso County Detention Center. She faces one count of vehicle theft with a $39,000 bond and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle with a $100,000 bond.

