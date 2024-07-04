On July 16th it will be nine years since Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle has arrived on mobile phones around the world. Now, to celebrate this anniversary, Bandai Namco has several surprises prepared for its fans. Some will be in-game and others in the real world.

To start off fans will enjoy the addition of Super Saiyan Broly and Super Saiyan Gogeta characters to Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle. Both will be present at the Dokkan Festival and the Legendary Summon Carnival that will be active during the celebration.

Broly can reach his maximum power state while Gogeta can transform into a Super Saiyan God. Both have powerful abilities that make them very attractive to add to your team. Also don’t worry about spending a lot on them, as summons will now have discounted prices.

Source: Bandai Namco

On the occasion of the arrival of both characters to Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battlethere will be a special event in Times Square in New York. The pair of imposing warriors will be shown on their huge screens from July 8 to 14. So be sure to stop by if you get the chance.

What else can you expect from Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle’s ninth anniversary?

Of course Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle will have a special campaign for its ninth anniversary. This includes new content with special missions and bonuses for logging in. There will be plenty of rewards in addition to the chance to get your hands on Broly and Gogeta.

During the campaign, players who log in for the first time will receive 30 Dragon Stones, several summon tickets, a special select character dragon stone 4, and an invitation to Gogeta’s Ultimate Battle. Those who continue to log in daily will be able to receive 3 Dragon Stones per day, Summon Tickets, and 9th Anniversary Coins. Please stay tuned in-game for details on the duration of this event.

