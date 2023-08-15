A story that seems fictional was what he lived Peggy Jones, a 64-year-old womanon July 25 in Silsbee, Texas.

While she was mowing the lawn with her husband, a task that, according to what she has told several media outlets, they do frequently and takes about three hours, she suffered a serious accident.

Jones was riding his tractor when a snake fell out of the sky and wrapped itself around his arm and began to squeeze hard.

“I immediately screamed and started moving my arm to get her off me,” says Jones, 64, in an interview with the aforementioned medium. “She was screaming: ‘Jesus, help me, please, Jesus, help me!'”

The snake hit her in the face, breaking her glasses and spitting out a liquid that she assumed was poison.

But the unexpected fall of the reptile was the harbinger of something worse. A hawk had released its prey and was not going to lose it.

“The hawk was going in and out to grab the snake,” Jones told The Silsbee Bee.

“His wings beat me while scratching the snake and that’s where the deepest cuts and tears came from,” collects ‘The Guardian’.

Jones said the hawk backed off and prodded its prey about four times, striking its face with its wings.

After a few minutes, Wendell, Peggy’s husband, heard the woman’s screams and was surprised by the scene he found.

She was crying and running towards him in a zigzag pattern, her arm bloody from the wounds left by the animal’s claws.

According to Wendell’s estimates, the snake was five feet long and in the end, despite the fact that it clung to his wife’s arm, the bird carried it away.

“If you’ve ever cut yourself, think 10 times that pain,” Peggy told CNN. “It is a pain that cannot be described. … It was beyond anything she had ever experienced.”

After the vicious attack, Wendell rushed her to the ER, while she was still in shock.

Doctors gave him antibiotics and instructions to continue taking them at home, and no snake venom was identified.

Before midnight on July 25, Wendell posted online a brief summary of all his wife had been through that day, ending with “Thank you for the prayers.”

His case has gone viral and his story has been narrated in different media in the United States.

The woman has said that she is a survivor and that the event left her traumatized.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

