Nicola Porcella is living one of her best working moments after the overwhelming success of ‘La casa de los famosos’, in which she came in second place. However, his experience in this coexistence show would not only have helped him gain fame in Mexico and in all Latin Americabut also to learn things about himself and be able to connect with the other participants in the house.

What did Nicola Porcella say about Wendy Guevara in the final of ‘The House of Famous’?

Nicola Porcella was very excited in the final edition of ‘The house of celebrities’. The model revealed that he only expected to stay a week in the reality show and never thought that he would end up as the second finalist. He now enjoys the affection of the Aztec public, who has called him the ‘boyfriend from Mexico’.

The reality boy, who is about to start a Latin American tour, is grateful that the public has given him a second chance to show them a new part of himself. “Thank God that people got to know me. That’s the nice thing…”, said the ex-warrior.

But the thing did not stop there, but Porcella also addressed his friends and family, who he assures “did not know him either” until they saw his true self during the reality show broadcast.

“I think my mom, my dad, my son can be very proud to have met me, because I don’t think they knew me… I think Wendy got to know me more in two months than everyone who was always with me”assured the influencer.