In Bielefeld, western Germany, a judge faced for the first time a case that, according to her, “would reach the books”due to the difficulties generated by a woman committing the crime.

According to the German media ‘Neue Westfälische’, what happened between a 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man who, initially in 2021, met through an application and entered into a consensual relationship that involved only sexual intercourse, without getting emotionally involved.

However, the woman began to develop feelings for the man, so decided to damage the condoms they used by opening holes in them, hoping to get pregnant and perhaps this would lead to an emotional relationship. What happened happened without informing your sexual partner.

Please note that sexual intercourse without a condom must have the consent of both parties.

Still without achieving her goal, the woman decided to write a text message to the man telling him that she could be expecting a baby and, due to the bewilderment of his sexual partner, he confessed to having damaged the condoms, for which The man filed charges against him.

The judge who heard the case in a court in western Germany found the woman guilty of sexual assault and gave her a six-month suspended sentence.

Why was it considered a landmark case?

According to the German media ‘Neue Westfälische’, this case was considered “historic”, because the judge did not immediately know what position the woman would be awarded.

Moreover, there had to be a conversation about how the sentence would be, because Although it was understood that a crime had occurred, they were not sure what to call it.

In English, “Stealthing” is the term used for the action of removing the condom in the middle of having sex in secretwithout the consent of the couple. The judge was very aware of this definition, however, usually those found guilty of this are men.

After investigating, the judge considered the crime of rape, but decided that the charge of sexual assault was appropriate.

“Today we have written legal history here. The ‘stealthing’ also applies in the reverse case. Condoms were rendered unusable without the man’s knowledge or consent. No means no here too,” the judge declared, saying that, for the first time in that part of Germany, the one committing “stealthing” was a woman.

