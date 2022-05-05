Coca-Cola has more than 100 open positions for various areas throughout Brazil. check out on here all opportunities and how to apply for them.

Opportunities are in several cities such as São Paulo, Belo Horizonte (MG), Curitiba (PR), Joinville (SC), Jundiaí (SP), Bauru (SP), Itabirito (MG), Presidente Prudente (SP), Três Rios ( RJ) among others.

+Caoa Chery can fire 600 with stoppage of the Jacareí (SP) factory

The main areas are sales, transportation, job security and HR analyst.

To compete, you must live in the respective cities of the vacancies and meet the requirements of each of them.

The company states that salaries are compatible with the market and benefits that may include, depending on the vacancy, medical plan, fuel allowance, Christmas basket, agreement with partner companies, discount on products, dental care, pharmacy assistance, payroll, credit, variable compensation program, in-house restaurant, life insurance and food stamps.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat