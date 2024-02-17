a woman of 55 years old revealed through the Tik Tok social network the curious method he uses to counteract the effects of aging on the skin and only costs US$2.

The fight against aging that leaves its marks on the skin is one of the most difficult battles to fight, although certain people seem to have the secret recipe to carry it out. Among them is definitely Anette, a guru of aesthetic care who keeps your skin completely rejuvenated and shared his routine on the social network TikTok, where his username is @reinventing50s.

Just by looking at the first images of the video, Anette's glowing face reflects years of taking care of her skin, free of wrinkles and other marks of old age. “I'm obsessed with exfoliation and this is Dr. Dennis Gross' two-step process,” she explains at the beginning of the video.

The skin care method

First, the woman opens two sachets containing moisturizing towels with different properties. The first one he uses is formed from seven alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) and beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) for proper exfoliation and reduction of imperfections. “It brightens your skin and gives you a really nice finish. You'll notice an immediate glow, but over time it diminishes fine lines and wrinkles,” she notes then.

Before the second step, Anette uses a small fan to ensure proper drying of the product. Then, she moves on to the second moisturizing towel which he gently rubs over her face and “provides these beautiful serums that hydrate and improve skin texture“, in his own words.

Finally, the renowned aesthetic care guru, who has more than a thousand followers on her Tik Tok account, warns that the method can be used both in the morning and before bedand remember that it must be complemented by a moisturizing cream.

According to the prices listed on the official Sephora website, the package of 35 sachets containing Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare moisturizers is valued at US$92, so each one costs US$2.63.