The chase continues

“Red Bull will be unreachable, we hope to be the first among the pursuers”. The Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff on the occasion of the presentation of the W15 he has already raised the white flag before the season begins and obviously he is confident that it is a pre-tactic on the part of the number one on the wall of the Brackley team.

Andrea Stellateam principal of McLaren, agrees with his colleague, but has framed in more depth the question relating to a Red Bull that will be able to 'finally' unlock the development accumulated in recent months under a regime of restrictions also due to the minor violation of the budget cap 2021.

“I think early in the season Red Bull continues to enjoy a certain advantage – the words of Andrea Stella – I say this because they didn't develop the car much last year and I think it's reasonable to expect that they accumulated, let's say, some knowledge and development last year that will be capitalized on the 2024 car. That's my expectation. Having said that, I think that looking at ourselves, if and I say if we maintain the rate of development that we had in 2023 and that we hope to have on the 2024 car, I believe we can be in a strong position. We will find out whether this will be enough to challenge Red Bull and the other top teams who will certainly have made good improvements, but we think this is a strong rate of development. It's up to us to try to confirm ourselves.”