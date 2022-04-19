Strange things are certainly going on within the multiplayer of Elden Ring, as picking up a certain garment could even cost you a ban. But let’s go in order.

Inside Elden Ring there is an item that cannot be obtained by playing normally called Deathbed Smalls. It is a complete underwear that has to do with the character named Fia. These panties cannot be obtained by playing normally, but they can be obtained via hacks, and this is where the problem begins.

In online mode, other players may drop objects on the ground. Some hackers are making other players in the multiplayer session pick up the aforementioned underwear, thus causing the ban.

The consequences of this are not as serious as they might seem, but they can cause problems if you are planning to play with your friends. Not only that, but it seems that by sending an email to Bandai Namco and explaining what happened, the ban can still be lifted.



In any case, we advise you not to collect anything from the ground during your online sessions so as not to run into this unpleasant problem.

Elden Ring is available on PC and console: if you find yourself in difficulty at this link you can take a look at our complete guide.

