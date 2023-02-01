Champotón, Campeche.- A man bled to death after his former sentimental partner stabbed him multiple times in the early hours of Monday, January 30, inside a ranch in the community Future, shampooCampeche.

According to reports, the man identified as JGG originally from Guatemala and who had a restraining order for family violence, appeared armed with a shotgun in the ranch known as “The Fluff”where his 24-year-old ex-wife identified as APK resided with their three minor children.

At the scene, the deceased began to insult and hit the woman, but at a certain point he managed to escape the blows and ran to the kitchen of his home where he took a knife with which he tried to defend himself.

The subject when being threatened by the woman, shot him in the face and right handbut at a certain point while he continued to hit her, the victim stabbed him at least four times in the body that left the man lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Seeing what had happened, the woman took her children and ran towards the street, there she was intercepted by several neighbors when they realized that she was stained with blood and injured, to which she replied that “Some hooded men had entered his house” while he kept running until he managed to reach the El Porvenir Police Station where he confessed to the death of his ex-partner.

According to the report, months before, APK originally from the municipality of Calkiní, had denounced in the Women’s Justice Center that she was mistreated by her sentimental partner. Since then, a restraining order has been issued against JGG, originally from Guatemalawho continued to harass her for allegedly leaving him.

We recommend you read:

Public Security agents detained the woman, while another group went to the property to corroborate what was said and proceed with the corresponding legal proceedings.