HHollywood star Alec Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a camerawoman during a western shoot. The prosecutor in the US state of New Mexico, Mary Carmack-Altwies, said on Tuesday that the indictment was intended to ensure “justice” for the slain Halyna Hutchins. “In New Mexico, no one is above the law, and justice is done.”

Carmack-Altwies had already announced almost two weeks ago that it wanted to bring charges against Baldwin, the leading actor and producer of the low-budget western “Rust”. The charges have now been officially filed. Prosecutors said Baldwin could face 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.

Baldwin’s lawyer speaks of a “terrible miscarriage of justice”

Baldwin accidentally shot and killed 42-year-old Hutchins with a Colt .45 on October 21, 2021 during filming rehearsals for Rust in New Mexico. Director Joel Souza was seriously injured by the shot. The revolver was apparently accidentally loaded with a real bullet by on-set gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. The fatal incident caused international outrage and debate about the use of real firearms on film sets.

In addition to Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed will also face charges of involuntary manslaughter. Assistant director David Halls has pleaded guilty to negligent handling of a deadly weapon and faces a six-month suspended sentence. He had given the gun to Baldwin, saying it was “cold,” meaning it was not loaded with live ammunition.

Baldwin, known for films such as The Hunt for Red October, Blonde Temptation and 30 Rock, has denied any responsibility for Hutchin’s death, saying he had no idea there was live ammunition Colt is in. His lawyer has criticized the charges as a “horrible miscarriage of justice”.







Baldwin reached an out-of-court settlement with Hutchins’ family in a civil lawsuit last October. Accordingly, “Rust” should be shot to the end, Hutchins widower Matthew will produce. However, the agreement does not protect Baldwin from criminal consequences.