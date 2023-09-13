United States.- The unusual case of a woman who was pierced in the back by the stinger of a stingray.

A woman from Florida was pierced with the stinger of a stingray and she had to undergo surgery, as one of the spikes came within an inch of piercing her lung.

Kristie Cataffo-O’Brien, She had to undergo surgery to remove the stingerspent a week in the hospital and still finds it incredibly painful to move his right arm.

It says that on August 22, Kristie had just entered the shallow waters of Tampa Bay in Ruskin, Florida, knelt down and leaned her head back to wet her hair. when he suddenly felt something itch and experienced intense pain.

The woman was pierced by a stingray / Photo: Social networks

“It was super sharp“The woman, 28, lives in Apollo Beach, Florida, told TODAY.com.

“I thought I had been stung by a jellyfish.… When I got up, that’s when (my husband) saw that the stingray was on top of me. “It was on my back.”

He was centimeters away from perforating his lung / Photo: Social networks

“I was trying to stay calm, but I was sure I was going to die.“said the young woman, remembering the late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, who had a fatal encounter with a stingray on the Great Barrier Reef in 2006.

The woman did not die thanks to the fact that emergency teams They used scissors to cut the fish at the base of its tail, where the stinger is, and rush it to the hospital.

Her husband created a GoFundMe page with the image of the poisonous thorn stuck in the back to raise funds, where he explains that the spike penetrated about three inches, without touching his lung, but it is possible that there was nerve damage.

