The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to add 18 types of vaccinations and immunizations to the “Al Hosn” application, and it also intends to add new vaccines to the “National Immunization Program,” most notably the shingles vaccination for those over fifty years of age.

The Ministry explained during a press conference in Dubai that it has added new features to the “Al Hosn” application, which include all necessary vaccinations for children from their birth until they reach the age of 18 years, noting that this represents the first stage of updating the application by adding new features and tasks to the Al Hosn application.

The Ministry announced a plan to add national vaccinations to the “Al Hosn” application, noting that 18 vaccinations and vaccines against diseases will be added to the “Smart Al Hosn” application, to enhance commitment to the national immunization program, within the framework of its priority to develop the health system and protect society from communicable diseases.

She revealed that new vaccinations and vaccinations will be added to the “National Immunization Programme” during the coming period, the first of which is vaccination against “shingles” for those over the age of 50, while it will be given at a younger age to those suffering from immunodeficiency.

Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, said that the National Immunization Committee is currently studying a group of new vaccinations to determine the possibility of adding them to the “National Immunization Program,” explaining that this will be linked to the scientific and medical results that will be reached. Taking into account the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

He stated that the coverage rate of vaccines for children and adolescents at the state level reached 97%, which is one of the highest rates in the world in this aspect, pointing out that the UAE is considered among the most countries in the world in terms of providing vaccinations to citizens and residents to prevent various diseases and viruses, and is considered dealing with The Covid-19 virus is evidence of this.

He explained that the launch of the new version of the “Al-Hosn” application after adding new features aims to support the results of the strategic indicator of the percentage of coverage of children with vaccinations, through proactive preventive measures with the best advanced digital technologies.

He said: “The new features in the “Al Hosn” application, supported by the national cloud, are the result of joint cooperation with the “Reayati” digital platform, which is dedicated to health care and falls within the Unified National Health File (NUMR), which constitutes a pivotal part of the health system.”

He stressed that “the new update includes digital solutions that allow families to follow the vaccination status and review their records easily and conveniently, through a professionally designed interface in accordance with the highest standards and practices that ensure smooth use for all individuals, in addition to the ability for users to access accurate and reliable information, thanks to cooperation between the Ministry of Health.” Community protection and local health authorities.”

Director of the Public Health and Prevention Department at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, explained that the updates that will be made to the “Al Hosn” application include broadcasting awareness bulletins to families and groups targeted for vaccinations, noting that updating the application is one of the national digital solutions launched by the Emirates, and it enjoys trust. High credibility and reliability.

She said, “Adding the feature of accessing children’s vaccinations covered by the National Immunization Program to the Al-Hosn application comes within the strategy of smart transformation of health services and taking advantage of smart technologies and applications, and within government efforts to diversify channels of communication with community members to achieve the best health coverage and maintain high rates of vaccination coverage.” .

Vaccinations are considered one of the most successful and effective health interventions to prevent infectious diseases that can be prevented by vaccines, protect children’s health, and ensure community immunity.