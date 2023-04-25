President of Republicans said that the pronoun todos included all people and grammatical rule will be preserved

the deputy Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP) said on Monday (24.Apr.2023) that the pronoun “all” already included the female audience and all people. The statement was given during the national convention of his party, which re-elected the congressman for national president of the acronym. “The pronoun ‘all’ has already included a female audience and other people. As far as it depends on me, the grammatical rule and common sense will be preserved. […] For us, women are not treated as a quota, but as equals.“, he said.