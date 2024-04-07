A A young man from Jalisco complains about Monterrey, claiming that it is an ugly and polluted city.

Through her TikTok account, the young user @AlejandraMaravilla pointed out that Monterrey was not to his liking and he listed several points that seem horrible to him in the city.

“I just returned from a three-day trip to Monterey for a job proposal, obviously rejected, It is an ugly city, I don't know what they believe the truth is, it was super contaminated , said to be the mountain city, which ones? “I didn't see them because of the pollution,” said the young woman.

He added that There are so many potholes that drivers don't use their turn signals. and that the quality of the water affected his hair.

In addition, he even criticized the municipality known for being the richest in the country, San Pedro Garza García.

“They took me to the most nice, San Pedro Garza and me… wow, is this like your San Pedro Garza? Here there are thousands of more luxurious places, Plaza Patria is luxurious next to its stinking squares, there is nothing nice to see and what there is is horrible.”

Young man from Jalisco criticizes Monterrey, assures that it is an ugly and contaminated city

Also He pointed out that people are not physically attractive and they have no style to dress.

Obviously the video unleashed hateful comments towards the young woman, and they even asked her not to return to Monterrey.