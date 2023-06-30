On the morning of June 29, an unprecedented event left the inhabitants of Jirón Miguel Ortiz street speechless, in Los Olivos, Peru.when they found out that one of their neighbors had cut part of the electrical wiring in the area with pliers.

According to the local media Pan American Televisionseveral homes in the sector were left without telephone and internet services due to the actions of the woman.

But why did he do it? Well then, Apparently he would have gotten tired of having a web of cables near his window, an issue that made it difficult to open it and, in turn, represented a serious danger.

It should be noted that she would not be the only citizen upset by the large amounts of tangled cables that are installed almost attached to the residences of the neighborhood. As reported by the outlet, different complaints from other districts have been progressively added.

So much so, that the Ombudsman’s Office has asked the Presidency of the Council of Ministers for several years to approve a law that establishes the removal of aerial wiring in disuse or in poor condition in urban areas of the country.

Now, although the woman did not suffer any injury, the neighbors recognized that it was a reckless act and that it could have ended in an accident.. In addition, the cut cables ended up on the ground, an issue that can in turn represent a danger to passers-by.

It left us without services to a lot of neighbors

“Yesterday afternoon a neighbor seems to have not tolerated the cables going through his window and he started cutting all the cables and left a lot of neighbors without services. (…) We do not have Internet, telephone or television“, a neighbor of the place explained to the previously cited media outlet.

So far, the authorities have not ruled on the matter. Likewise, the inhabitants of the sector hope that their services can be restored as soon as possible.

