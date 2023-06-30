Cover of ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’, by Rancid.

– Rancid, ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’

Who are they? The American punk of the nineties is back: NOFX offer a massive farewell tour, Bad Religion play festivals all over the world and Rancid release a new album. All that remains is for Green Day to get going, which they will.

It’s so good Tomorrow Never Comes? More Motörhead than the Clash; more The Pogues than Sex Pistols. Little ska that they used to throw at the beginning and a lot of angry punk. For their tenth album (the first in six years) they compress 16 songs into 29 minutes. Imagine how fast this goes and how much it charges the batteries.

Cover of ‘Weathervane’, by Dennis Schocket.

-Dennis Schocket, ‘Weathervane’

Who is it? A veteran Baltimore musician who has been a member of the band for more than 20 years power pop starbelly.

It’s so good Weathervane? If in Starbelly you look more towards the guitars, in solo Schocket seeks subtlety. He can remember the ELO of Jeff Lynne (wonder) and by extension Paul McCartney or Roy Orbison. Festive themes get you off the couch and ballads move you. Highly (highly) recommended.

Cover of ‘Bravo!’, by Sorry Girls.

– Sorry Girls, ‘Bravo!’

Who are they? A Canadian duo made up of a girl on vocals (Heather Foster Kirpatrick) and a boy on instruments (Dylan Kinrad Obront). This is his second album.

It’s so good Bravo!? He indie he looks more and more to the eighties, even the seventies. The new Sorry Girls record may bring to mind Suzanne Vega and even Steely Dan. Good references. The duo does not deny styles, and if a sax has to sound like Supertramp, nothing happens. Although this record opens with a ballad, the rest is beautiful mid-tempo, chiseled pop with basic instrumentation, no overdone productions. A delight.

Cover of ‘Lover’s Game’, from The War and Treaty.

– The War and Treaty, ‘Lover’s Game’

Who are they? A duo from Michigan made up of the Trotters, Tanya and Michael. They were looking for a name to launch their career and they got into an argument defending their candidacies; Tanya said, “This isn’t a war, Michael, so let’s come to some kind of agreement.” And hence the name: The War and Treaty: The War and the Treaty. Things sometimes turn out like this… This is the duo’s fourth album.

It’s so good Lover’s Game? The album kicks off like Ike and Tina Turner in the ’70s: a pounding beat sung by the two that sends up a rock ‘n’ roll storm. But everything calms down in the next nine songs, where the Trotters offer a lesson in how to sing sensual soul, country-soul and pop ballads.

Cover of ‘Consequences Coming’, by Glen Matlock.

-Glen Matlock, ‘Consequences Coming’

Who is it? A legend. Bassist for the Sex Pistols who was later replaced by the ill-fated Sid Vicious. Marlock, 67, has played with Primal Scream, Blondie, Iggy Pop and even the reformed Faces. A good musician who serves for everything.

It’s so good Consequences Coming? One of the rock and roll records of the year. We speak of rock and roll in the most classic term: riffs vibrant guitars, a badass voice, attitude, desire to dance, touches of soul and, above all, good songs. What good records are recorded by these experienced guys with nothing to lose and who love rock for a lifetime.

Cover of ‘I Thought I Was Better Than You’, by Baxter Dury.

– Baxter Dury, ‘I Thought I Was Better Than You’

Who? The son of the great Ian Dury, the man who imbued punk and the new wave with funk. Baxter already has eight albums.

It’s so good I Thought I Was Better Than You? When you hear the accent cockney of Baxter it is inevitable to remember his father. But musically they have little in common. Baxter raps (or speaks directly) over some interesting percussive bases while, and herein lies the kicker, a female choir builds beautiful melodies. The contrast between Baxter’s gruff voice and the lovely tones of her bandmates makes for a record with a seductive atmosphere.

Cover of ‘Casanova’, by Recycled J.

-Recycled J, ‘Casanova’

Who is it? Jorge Escorial Moreno, a 29-year-old from Madrid and one of the mainstays of the Spanish urban sound.

It’s so good Casanova? Like C. Tangana or Rels B, Recycled J evolves from trap and hip hop to a much more accessible and pop concept. The man from Madrid had been in this line for some time and Casanova It is your final step. An album that makes its way with electronics, smooth Latin rhythms or straight pop. Also hip hop, but integrated into a not exclusive concept. In the lyrics, Jorge recounts troubles of the heart and appeals to the pride of the neighborhood, his, Carabanchel. “I am one of chickens and intricacies. / Where I grew up, I go to see my grandmother on Sundays, ”he sings. Casanova puts Recycled J in the same division as his friends from Natos and Waor: music that holds your head up for a walk around the neighborhood and with commercial power to appeal to a broader audience.

Cover of ‘Darkfighter’, by Rival Sons.

-Rival Sons, ‘Darkfighter’

Who are they? The 15-year career path for this band from California that, together with Greta Van Fleet and others, represent the new generation of hard rock.

It’s so good Darkfighter? The disc opens with mirrors, a topic where Jay Buchanan exhibits a vocal tone that is close to that of Paul Rodgers: powerful and meaty. The song is sensational, almost progressive. Rival Sons reaches its seventh album in great shape. Their base is the heavy guitar chords of seventies rock, but they know how to give them today’s sounds. Everything is invented in rock, all that remains is to update the lyrics and look for personality. These guys get it.

Cover of ‘Joy’All’, by Jenny Lewis.

-Jenny Lewis, ‘Joy’All’

Who is it? The American Jenny Lewis celebrates two and a half decades of musical career, first in front of Rilo Kiley and then in a solo career that with this joy’all He reaches his fifth album.

It’s so good Joy’All? Jenny Lewis’s music cannot not be liked. It’s impossible, because she composes songs with a pleasant cadence (some with rough stories, yes) and interprets them with a captivating voice. Her new album integrates almost exclusively mid-tempo with some country inflection. It’s that folk-country-pop conglomerate that Lewis masters perfectly.

Cover of ‘Hey!’, by The Guapos.

– The Guapos, ‘Hey!’

Who are they? A band made up of three Mexicans and an illustrious Spanish rock native from Madrid, Leiva, who is in charge of drums and some voices, although he is not the lead singer. Uninhibited attitude and a great sense of humor both in the name of the group and in the lyrics and aesthetics.

It’s so good Hey!? It’s not the first time that Leiva starts playing drums (he’s great at it) in a small group, probably to counteract the pressure he must feel when filling arenas with his main project. In The Guapos everything is light, carefree and minority. From the drums chair, the man from Madrid watches his three Mexican cronies rock and roll: Adán Jodorowsky, Jay de la Cueva and David Aguilar. They have recorded a rock and roll record from the fifties/sixties. Connoisseurs of rock en español will detect influences from Los Sirex, Micky y Los Tonys, Enrique Guzmán’s Teen Tops and even the Dúo Dinámico. Do The Guapos contribute something to the history of music? No, but they’re damn funny and they push us to look for the old pioneer songs.

Cover of ‘In Times New Roman…’, by Queens of the Stone Age.

– Queens of the Stone Age, ‘In Times New Roman…’

Who are they? Josh Homme’s band, a rude guy who has fallen apart in recent times: an ugly divorce, the death of his friend and musician Mark Lanegan and cancer. The result of all that turbulence is this album, the first by Queens of the Stone Age in six years.

It’s so good In Times New Roman…? Match the new Foo Fighters records (But Here We Are) and Queens of the Stone Age, and we stayed with the one from the Homme band. Beyond the value of some lyrics that feed on the dark times of the singer and guitarist, there is that incandescent atmosphere that the group gives to their albums. It is an album that accepts listening to it in one go (it is 47 minutes), the best way to enjoy the fury Stoner that proposes When it all ends with a Straight Jacket Fitting clearly influenced by The Doors, what you want is to put it back from the beginning.

Cover of ‘Before Ameri’, by Duki.

– Duki, ‘Before Ameri’

– Who is it? The most distinguished head of urban music in Spanish. A boy who came out of the street of cockfights hiphoperas and today it fills stadiums. 27-year-old Argentine, his real name is Mauro Ezequiel Lombardo.

– It’s so good Before America? In search of a rival to overshadow him, Duki has found it in high technology. “Artificial intelligence so that they copy my songs. / And they do not have my DNA, not even with four hundred clones, ”he sings in rock star 2.0. That represents the Argentine: the pop star of these times, who shatters traditional concepts. Duki focuses his new album on the trap (a fork of the rap) of its beginnings. He rhymes aggressively and, his strength, he elaborates witty and intelligent lyrics, little chronicles of our time from the perspective of the one who had nothing and now has everything. Nothing better to summarize your story than this bar: “We are selling, but here nobody is sold.”

