A 64-year-old woman with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and acute myelogenous leukemia in the United States received a blood stem cell transplant for the treatment of leukemia and was virus-free for 14 months.

The study suggests a cure for HIV, a virus associated with the development of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), according to the doctors and scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine, who performed the transplant. The experiment was presented this Tuesday (15) at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Denver.

The transplanted donor cells had a mutation that makes them resistant to HIV infection. “This is now the third reported cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV,” Sharon Lewin, president of the International AIDS Society, said in a statement, CNN Brasil reported.

Another larger study in the United States follows 25 people with HIV who underwent a transplant with stem cells taken from umbilical cord blood to treat cancer and other serious illnesses.

For Lewin, stem cell transplants are not a viable strategy for curing most people with HIV, but the study “confirms that a cure for HIV is possible and further strengthens the use of gene therapy as a viable strategy.” for the cure of the syndrome”, he said.

