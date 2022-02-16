Unión Magdalena fans invaded the field of play, at minute 78 of the match against Unión Magdalena, party that was suspended by the central judge, Jorge Tabares.

Once he used the visitor’s goal, by Kevin Pérez, Fans entered the field and the first information warns that they rebuked the local players and even attacked them.

Pérez scored in the 67th minute of the game, but the fans reacted in the worst way and entered the field.

The police reacted, but the fans were already clashing with the Union players.

It was reported that the fans stripped the policemen of their bobbins and beat some players.

The rules

The regulation is clear, but you must wait for all instances to be fulfilled.

Due to other similar actions in different matches, Unión Magdalena will have to lose the commitment 0-3 and will be exposed to a heavy fine and the sanction of the plaza.

Article 34 of the regulation says: “Defeat by withdrawal or resignation. When a club is sanctioned with defeat due to withdrawal or resignation, it will be understood that the result is zero – three (0-3) in favor of the contender. If the latter, in the time played, had achieved a better goal difference, it will be maintained”.

In the same way, the regulation, on infractions punishable by defeat by withdrawal or resignation, says that the infraction of the clubs is punishable by a fine of 20 minimum legal wages in force at the time of the infraction and defeat by withdrawal or resignation, the following:

Article 84. Responsibility for the conduct of spectators.

1. (Modified by Assembly Agreement No. 043 of March 8, 2018. See validity notes) The clubs will be responsible for the improper conduct of the spectators, in accordance with the degree of guilt that can be established.

