Michelle Flower, a woman from the United Kingdom, stated that after applying the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19, she began to suffer from a very strange condition that would have made her age.

According to her, began to suffer from cuts and cracks on the lips and itchy skin, conditions that prevented her from falling asleep properly. This is why she went to the doctor and she was diagnosed with hives.

According to her statements, her GP believed that she had a strange allergic reaction to the injection, but so far there is no study that proves the correlation between vaccination and the symptoms that Flower suffered from.

“I have the most sore lips in the world, it’s like having herpes forming and breaking out on the lips. I have hives on my neck and psoriasis in the creases of my arms. All my joints and fingers hurt,” the woman told ‘YorkShire Live’.

Although side effects have been recognized by the World Health Organization, it is important to remember that this entity has also said that these are mild symptoms, such as fever, headachefatigue and pain at the injection site.

“After vaccination, some people have mild to moderate symptoms that are due to their immune system causing their body to react in a certain way,” the WHO explained in a statement.

There is no study yet showing the correlation. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez / Time

In Michelle’s case, because the rash didn’t go away after treatment, she believes her doctor misdiagnosed her.

After speaking with a friend whose mother reportedly had the same reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, Michelle self-diagnosed with dermatomyositis, also known as butterfly eyes. A term used to define any type of skin condition. According to her, this condition makes her look “as if she had aged 20 years in three days.”

Although she is still undergoing medical tests, the 44-year-old is not against vaccinationbecause he believes that it is vital for health, however, he does emphasize the fact that people should be aware of the side effects that injections can cause.

Trends WEATHER