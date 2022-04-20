Home page World

Of: felix heart

According to a study, the dachshund look is a consciously used means of communication. © CHROMORANGE / IMAGO

Most dog owners have already suspected it, a new study now confirms it: Dogs use their googly eyes to communicate with people.

Stuttgart – A look says more than a thousand words – this saying also applies to dogs. Because, as various researchers have recently found out, the four-legged friends deliberately use the classic dachshund look. Until now, it was assumed that a dog’s facial expression reflects its emotional mood. So a dog grandpa smiled with happiness in his sleep after he had found a loving family (BW24* reported). Thanks to a comprehensive study led by biologist Juliane Kaminski, published in the specialist magazine Scientific Reports was published, we now know that there is purpose behind the facial expressions of dogs.

Dogs use the dachshund look very consciously, as a study shows

In the study, Kaminski conducted various experiments with 24 family dogs, writes simply animal. de. In several situations, the dog owners turned to and away from the dog with and without a treat in their hands, or turned their backs to the dog once with and once without food.

It turned out that the dogs put on the typical dachshund look when they were given the attention of humans – surprisingly regardless of whether they were holding a treat or not. From this, the scientists concluded that the dogs used their facial expressions specifically to communicate with humans and not because they are conditioned to be rewarded with a certain behavior.

Facial Expressions in Dogs: Man-Made Evolution?

In another study, biology-anthropologist Anne Burrows examined how dogs evolved to be able to have different facial expressions in the first place. She also examined the facial muscles of domesticated dog species and free wolves, writes popsci.com. She found that a large number of the dog breeds studied have more pronounced facial muscles in the area of ​​the eyebrows, which enable them to raise them – she did not find this in wolves.

Burrows concludes that when humans first began taming wolves some 15,000 to 35,000 years ago, they chose specimens with friendlier behavior and appearance. This includes, for example, the convincing raising of the eyebrows. Now, over several millennia, this has resulted in dogs becoming the most loyal – and often saving – are people's companions and can communicate with them in a targeted manner – and do so consciously.