On Christmas Eve we will have a Premier League match, Chelsea will visit Wolverhampton to play matchday 18 of the English league championship. Pochettino's men will look for a victory that will make them rise in the standings.
Below we leave you with all the information necessary for the preview of this match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton:
In which stadium is Wolves vs Chelsea played?
City: Wolverhamtpon, England
Stadium: Molineux Stadium
Date: Sunday, December 24 Time: 2:00 p.m. in Spain, 10:00 a.m. in Argentina and 7:00 a.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Wolves vs Chelsea on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Wolves vs Chelsea on television in Argentina?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Wolves vs Chelsea on television in Mexico?
DirecTV
How can you watch Wolves vs Chelsea on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
3-2D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
1 (4-2) 1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Sheffield United
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
The locals will have several players who will not be available for this Premier League match. The Wolverhampton players who will not be in this match will be: Pedro Neto and Joe Hodge.
To the Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino is having a bad time with the issue of injuries, there are several players who will not be available in that Premier League match. The following Chelsea players may not be available: Cucurella, Reece James, Robert Sánchez, Chilwell, Enzo Fernández, Chalobah, Fofana and Ugochukwu
Wolverhampton: Jose Sá; Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nélson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Ait Nouri; Hee Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia
Chelsea: Petrovic; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Levi Colwill; Cole Palmer, Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; jackson
Wolverhampton 2-1 Chelsea
