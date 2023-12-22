The Brazilian technical director, André Jardinemore than met expectations with Club América in his first semester and his first tournament in charge of the Águilas was enough to crown them after five years of drought in El Nido.
The coach showed that he was able to digest and fulfill a squad full of quality and did not disappoint despite the doubts and questions that existed at the beginning of his management, however, 2023 comes with new and surely more complicated challenges where there will be five titles in dispute.
The azulcrema team is going for the Clausura 2024 and Apertura 2024 trophies, that is clear, but in addition to those titles, they will have the Champion of Champions and the Leagues Cup 2024 at stake. But the championship that has become more important in recent times given that Several years have passed since their last victory was the 2024 Concachampions Cup.
The Concacaf and América club championship returns after an absence edition, in their last participation they were runners-up and now they want to go for that title that they have not achieved since 2016.
The importance of this trophy becomes relevant since Ave is the most winning team in this cup with seven and, in addition, it will give them a place in the new format of the 2025 Club World Cup. The team from the capital will debut in this tournament on February 6 next year visiting Real Esteli from Nicaragua.
