Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Three teams have joined the list full of clubs and teams that will be in Abu Dhabi this month to hold winter camps, namely the Nigerian national team, the English team Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Saudi Al-Fayhaa team.

The Nigerian national team delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi last night, in order to hold a camp led by Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who previously worked in the capital with Al Wahda Club, in addition to a period with Sharjah as well, with the preparations of the “Eagles” team to participate in the finals of the African Cup of Nations, which begins. This month in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Nigerian national team's camp, which includes 25 players, will extend until January 10, before traveling to Côte d'Ivoire, where the draw placed it in Group A alongside the host country, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau.

For its part, the English club Wolverhampton Wanderers has decided to hold its winter camp in Abu Dhabi, where it will head directly to the Emirati capital after playing against Brentford the day after tomorrow, Friday, in the FA Cup, taking advantage of its rest period until it meets Brighton & Hove Albion on January 22nd in the league competitions. Excellent English.

The English team will conduct daily training under the leadership of coach Gary O'Neill, in addition to playing friendly matches, the details of which will be revealed later.

Wolverhampton achieved notable results this season, the most important of which was the victory over Manchester City last September, in addition to victories over teams such as Tottenham Hotspurs and Chelsea.

For its part, the Board of Directors of the Saudi Al-Fayhaa Club approved holding the preparatory camp for the remaining part of the season in Abu Dhabi, starting from January 20, for a period of 13 days, and the preparatory period includes playing 4 friendly matches.

The number of teams in Abu Dhabi this month rises to 15 and can be increased, in addition to Manchester City of England, the Sultanate of Oman, the Hong Kong national team, the Chinese national team, the Iraq national team, the Tajikistan national team, the South Korean national team, and the Egyptian Zamalek national team. Umm Salal of Qatar, the Saudi agreement, Saudi youth and the Saudi Gulf.

For many years, Abu Dhabi has been considered a leading global destination for clubs and teams that flock here throughout the year, specifically during the winter hiatus for official competitions, given its abundant advanced sports facilities, along with accommodations, and other aspects that enhance the successes of sports camps in ideal weather conditions. Extremely.