From One Punch Manbut also from Overwatch 2, this detail comes Tatsumaki cosplay in Kiriko version by Shirogane_samawhich now seems to have specialized in this particular dual interpretation of the character in question.

It is to all intents and purposes a cosplay of Tatsumaki, one of the most charismatic characters of One Punch Man, but it is in fact an interpretation of him carried out by Kiriko from Overwatch 2given that the latter obtained a themed costume with the character in question in the crossover event between the game and the anime.

The association between the two was very popular and the cosplayer decided to particularly play with this “double” interpretation. To tell the truth, from what we can see there is much more of Tatsumaki than Kiriko, but some variations in the dress and hairstyle still bring to mind the version seen in Overwatch 2, if Shirogane's own comment wasn't enough to accompanying the video.