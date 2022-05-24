-36, -64, -75: these are progressively i gaps that separate George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes from the top of the Drivers and Constructors’ classification currently occupied by Max Verstappen and Red Bull after the burning start of Ferrari which seemed to be able to dominate 2022 with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz always on the podium in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Red Bull reacted to the Scuderia di Maranello’s spurt since Imola with a weight loss that allowed the RB18 to regain the title of car to beat in both Emilia Romagna and Miami, but in Barcelona the Ferrari updates seem having returned 360 ° supremacy to the F1-75. Mercedes, as George Russell pointed out, spent the first six races dedicating himself to troubleshooting emerged on the W13, primarily porpoising. The filming day carried out in France at Paul Ricard with Russell laid solid foundations for a promising weekend in Barcelona after which the smile returned to Mercedes and the ambition to finally unlock the potential of the W13 that had emerged in an amazing way at the simulator deluding the Brackley team.

“The W13 I saw in Barcelona reminded me of our cars from previous years – proudly declared Toto Wolff – Hamilton was half a minute behind the group after the contact with Magnussen and with a great comeback he came close to the podium. It is a very interesting technical data “. Via radio Toto Wolff had precisely pointed out to Hamilton that he had been the fastest driver over the course of the race, even catching up on Verstappen, a Hamilton that Pino Allievi considers far from finished.

To get back into the fight for the World Cup Wolff agreed that “We need a car capable of making us do a few braces, we have valid technical reasons to believe that it is possible. I would bet on the fact that we will enter the fight for the World Cup“.