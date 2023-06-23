His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, has ordered the pardon of 650 convicts from various nationalities from the punitive and correctional institutions in Dubai, who have been sentenced in various cases, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. blessed.

The Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, confirmed that the order issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to bring happiness to the hearts of the children and families of those covered by the pardon, on such occasions in which the values ​​of tolerance and pardon are manifested, and motivate Those released are encouraged to return to their families with a new spirit and sincere determination to adhere to the right path, not to return to violating the law in any way, and to obey its provisions, which represent the clear fence that protects society and preserves its security and safety for its members.

He explained that the Public Prosecution Office immediately began coordinating with the Dubai Police General Command to end the procedures for releasing those covered by the amnesty, calling on them to adhere to the values ​​and principles that have long characterized UAE society, and to avoid any violations that might put them once again under the law.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, also ordered the release of 108 prisoners from the penal and correctional institutions in Fujairah of various nationalities, who have proven their eligibility and good conduct and behavior, on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha.

The honor comes out of His Highness’s keenness to give the released prisoners the opportunity to start a new life and bring happiness and joy to the hearts of their families and loved ones.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, ordered the release of a number of inmates of correctional and penal facilities in Umm Al Quwain, against whom sentences of imprisonment and fines were issued, and who are serving varying penalties, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

His Highness, the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, expressed his wishes to the released for a good return to society and public life.

The amnesty order for inmates comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to give the released prisoners the opportunity to start a new life, and to bring joy and happiness to their families and their families during the blessed Eid Al-Adha.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also ordered the release of 356 inmates of the correctional and penal institution in Ras Al Khaimah, against whom various sentences were issued, who met the conditions of amnesty, and who were rehabilitated to integrate into society and contribute to building it.

This honor reflects the interest of His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in this category, and enabling them to live their lives with their families on this happy occasion, and based on the values ​​of forgiveness and tolerance well-established in the UAE society.