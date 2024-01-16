That's nice for Wolff, that he can mess around without consequences.

It is perhaps the most successful team boss ever in Formula 1: Toto Wolff. Under his inspiring leadership, seven drivers' titles and eight constructors' titles were won.

Things have been a little less good in the last two seasons. First by almost winning the eighth driver's title for Mercedes, something you never heard Toto speak about during the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP (or the period after). Then Mercedes GP missed the mark with the W13 and W14. Hamilton and Russell couldn't get the car running properly.

Three more years as team boss

Is Toto Wolff's position up for discussion? Three times no! People love Toto Wolff! In fact, his contract with Mercedes has been extended by three years until 2026. Der Toto confirms this to quality publication The Daily Telegraph.

Wolff has good discussions with the shareholders: Mercedes (led by Ola Kallenius), Ineos (led by Jim Ratcliffe) and Toto Wolff (led by Susie?). The three gentlemen have decided that continuing with Toto Wolff is the best option, so the Austrian will remain as team boss of Mercedes.

Toto Wolff can fool around for three years

Toto tells the British newspaper that the discussions between the shareholders went smoothly. Logically, he himself is 33% of those shareholders. Fortunately, the other two were also confident.

You might assume that the past two years have increased the pressure. Or that a performance clause can be claimed. You often see that in these types of Formula 1 contracts. But Lewis' boss says that is not the case: there is no performance clause in the contract. So Wolff can mess around for another three years.

Toto Wolff is currently one of the most powerful people in Formula 1. In addition to his position as team boss and co-owner of Mercedes, he is also a shareholder at Williams and has several drivers under his wing.

This article Wolff can continue to mess around for another three years without consequences first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Wolff #continue #complain #years #consequences