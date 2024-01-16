Yesterday a series of videos became popular in which a Colombian animator, known as Geraldine Fernández, claims that she worked on El Niño y la Garza, the most recent film by Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki. Due to his exaggerated statements and the fact that his name does not appear in the film's credits, many have pointed out that his statements are simply a lie. As expected, social networks did not forgive her, and the memes did not wait long.

Although at the moment there is no official statement from Studio Ghibli that confirms or denies its participation in this animated film, The public has chosen to express their doubts with a series of jokes and memes that make fun of the situation, and they hope that we will soon have information that will clarify this situation. Beyond some slides and ensuring that he took more than 30 thousand frames for the film, Fernández has not provided concrete information that confirms his participation in this film. Without further ado, these are the memes of “La Colombiana” working on The Boy and the Heron.

Goro Miyazaki when his father hates him and calls him mediocre, but praises a Colombian graphic designer from tecnoglass: pic.twitter.com/2KH1DynMnZ — Radical Rrist (@RoD2395) January 16, 2024

Here is Miyazaki's interview talking about Geraldine Fernández, apparently he is very affected https://t.co/UcwOFoSFXi pic.twitter.com/mhPLhVW9WU — Polo (@PoloEsVictor) January 15, 2024

The one that best explains the situation 😋 pic.twitter.com/EsvlBAF19z — rockSatori (@rocksatori) January 16, 2024

Miyazaki checking the Servientrega tracking page pic.twitter.com/3TBisajDhb — Oscar Vivas (@DarkoniacArcher) January 16, 2024

I am totoro pic.twitter.com/gafQM8EGVX — Anny Popenny 🎃🔪🦖☄️🪦🎃 (@AnnyPopenny) January 16, 2024

I just came across this one on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/LEZiRBY1pn – Frame. (@AngrodMtd) January 16, 2024

I found this one… I did it by myself in a second with watercolors and colors hahahaha (whoever did it, what a spectacle) pic.twitter.com/pM3ZMqrkfS — ChemElA (@ChemEla609) January 16, 2024

Geraldine chatting with the Studio Ghibli team pic.twitter.com/svPcoNOJqR — Aleyda (@RodriguezPaez_) January 15, 2024

Although everything indicates that Geraldine's statements are an exaggerated lie, At the moment there is no statement from Studio Ghibli on this subject, something that probably won't happen. Along with this, the entertainer continues to ensure that she did work in The Boy and the Heron. Regardless of the truth, it is clear that the public has been entertained by this new controversy.

We remind you that The Boy and the Heron It is now available in theaters in Mexico. On related topics, you can learn more about this controversial case here. Likewise, we tell you whether or not it is worth going to the cinema to enjoy this film.

Editor's Note:

Knowing Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki, Geraldine's statements are likely an exaggeration that has gotten out of control. Taking into account that the studio is very traditional, I highly doubt that they will allow anyone to work remotely on one of their most important projects in recent years.

Via: Twitter