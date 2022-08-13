“It’s pretty easy to provoke Toto Wolff”he said recently Christian Horner. The Red Bull team manager stressed that his and the Austrian manager’s path was very different before reaching the control bridge of the Milton Keynes and Mercedes teams respectively. “I’ve always been in the racing world, but he had a more financial background and it’s interesting to see how certain people react when they’re really under pressure. Seeing headphones being thrown means having hit the mark ” Horner added.

The throwing the headphones by Toto Wolff dates back to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix of 2021, when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton made contact before the last corner when Max Verstappen was trying to give the position to his rival cunningly and then attack him in the next straight strong of the use of the DRS. The Mercedes driver did not take the trap set by the rival and the two ended up in contact in what was later proved to be a ‘brake test’ by Verstappen which Hamilton escaped with marginal damage to the front wing, previously. already damaged by a contact on the occasion of the third start with Esteban Ocon.

“I’m not proud of it – he has declared Toto Wolff interviewed by the economic newspaper Financial Times about the launch of the headphones – but that’s how I am. Sometimes the boy simply comes who had to fight with all his strength to emerge and feel adequate “, words that refer to a childhood and subsequently an adolescence that is certainly not easy due to the death of his father due to brain cancer.

As Horner Wolff himself acknowledged he has done and is doing phenomenal work at Mercedes. A job that will last at least “a couple of years“enough time to bring the House of the three-pointed star back in front of everyone in F1 or at least at the same level as Red Bull and Ferrari, unlike what has happened so far in 2022.