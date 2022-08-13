The Medusa Sunbeach Festival has been canceled during the early hours of this Saturday after several structures have fallen due to strong gusts of wind. The CICU (Emergency Information and Coordination Center) has reported that the accident has caused the death of one person, 3 injured with multiple injuries (transferred to La Fe, La Ribera and Gandía), 14 injured with minor contusions (transferred to La Fe , La Ribera and Clínic) and 40 people evacuated.

The organization of the festival has confirmed in a statement that due to inclement weather its activity has been temporarily suspended.

The Medusa Festival site has been evacuated as a “preventive measure” to facilitate the work of the emergency and security services. Civil Guard is in place of the incident collecting more data about what happened.