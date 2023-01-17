Koei Tecmo Europe and the developers of Team Ninja have released the first story trailer focused on an overview of the game world and the fights at the heart of their dark fantasy action Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The new game from Team Ninja, former developers of NiOh and Ninja Gaiden, will be available on March 3, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Windows and Steam, and will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass on consoles and PC. In addition, information about the generals, the new stage “Meiwu Fort” and the online elements of the game were also revealed.

The original story follows an unnamed militia soldier who is confronted with a conspiracy that revolves around a powerful elixir. Along the way the soldier not only encounters countless demons and monsters, but famous warlords and military masterminds from history, including Liu Bei, Cao Cao and Sun Jian. Those who purchase the physical or digital version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty by March 16 will receive the in-game element “Baihu Armor”, while those who pre-order the game in digital format will have access to an early purchase bonus in addition to the pre-order bonus: “Zhuque Armor”. A limited edition SteelBook will also be available at launch which also includes a collector’s box and the bonus DLC “Crown of Zhurong” and “Crown of Gonggong”.