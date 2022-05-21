Morelia, Michoacan.- Community Wixarika from the highlands of Jalisco continues on his way to Mexico City to meet with the president of the republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). The caravan has been touring Michoacán for days, with the sole objective of getting closer and closer to National Palace.

The indigenous caravan that left on April 25 from the community of San Sebastián Teponahuaxtlán and Tuxpan de Bolaños continues on its way, the only thing they want is to express to the president their demand for the restitution of some land that were taken from them 50 years ago.

Observers from the State Human Rights Commission of Jalisco, have accompanied them during the walk, on their Facebook account they point out that the «Caravan of Dignity and Justice» has toured 172 kilometers in the territory of the state of Michoacán.

Huaniqueo de Morales, Copándaro de Galeana, Queréndaro Station, Valle de Juárez, Maravatío and Contepec, They are the municipalities through which the Wixárika community has walked, having contact with some other original communities of Michoacán, who have given them support with donations to achieve their goal.

The observers detail that the municipal authorities of each of the municipalities visited contributed to the provision of accommodation and meals.

It is estimated that there are more than 800 kilometers those who indigenous wixárikas They will walk from the point of origin until they see AMLOaccording to the observers’ report, the “caravan has traveled 739 kilometers during these 27 days”.

During the following week, the caravan is expected to conclude its journey by meeting with the federal president, with the sole objective of having him attend the claim they make about the restitution of their lands, which were taken from them 50 years ago.

Fifteen days ago in an article in EL DEBATE it was reported that there are around 10 thousand hectares of land that belonged to the Wixárika community, however, five decades ago it was taken from them in an illegal surrendering to mestizos from Huajimic, Nayarit, who refuse to leave them without compensation from the Government of Mexico.

“We are already worn out, our grandparents, our ancestors are gone, they are no longer with us, we are already tired, that is why we made this fight for the march. Go to Mexico, with the president of the republic who confirms us, restores our lands, 10,500 hectares”, the traditional governor of the community, Santos Hernández Bautista, told El DEBATE.