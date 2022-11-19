Home page politics

Photos show the smeared walls of the police station in Kherson. (Archive photo) © NurPhoto/Imago Images

In Kherson, a police station has been turned into a center for Russian torture. Witnesses report on the actions of the occupiers.

Kherson – The withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson is a major victory for the Ukraine. However, they also reveal the horrific war crimes that took place during the nine-month occupation. In addition to destruction and looting, cruel torture is mentioned again and again. It wouldn’t be the first time that Russia in the Ukraine war resorts to torture: at the end of August, freed people threw up Azov fighters from Mariupol confront Russian occupiers with “severe torture”..

Even if the information on the Ukraine war is difficult to verify, the Ukrainian police are clear: torture was used in Cherson. A total of 63 bodies with signs of torture are said to have been found in the capital. “We must be clear that the search has only just begun […]’ said Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyj on Thursday evening (November 17).

Torture in Cherson: Serious abuse in Ukraine

It is currently difficult to estimate how many people were ultimately mistreated and killed by the Russian occupiers in Cherson. Countless people remain missing even after the Ukrainian takeover of the city. In addition to the bodies found so far, more than 40 surviving victims have confirmed to the Ukrainian authorities that they were tortured. That’s what he reported mirror. The actions of the Russian soldiers during the torture were described by witnesses and authorities on Ukrainian television.

“They were electrocuted, beaten with metal pipes, their bones were broken,” said Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinetz. “Said […]they would force us to run towards the Ukrainian positions on a minefield,” reported a 27-year-old prisoner in the daily News. The Russians also used humiliation and psychological torture, such as sleep deprivation or being denied a toilet, to harass the inmates. Victims who didn’t survive the ordeal were “wrapped in cellophane” and “thrown in the trash,” an eyewitness reported on public television.

War crimes in Kherson: Multiple torture chambers found

According to the Interior Ministry, there are eleven places in Kherson where people have been detained and tortured. In the center is probably the city police station. recordings from mirror show neglected offices and cells with barred windows. The walls are smeared with Russian slogans and the Z symbol. Over a period of nine months, the police building was converted into a torture center.

Thin walls ensured that the tortured experienced not only their own torment, but also the suffering of their roommates. “I could hear the others being tortured all day long. Those were horrific screams,” she said daily News a witness. The tormented shouts are said to have been heard outside the police station as well. Human rights commissioner Lubynets said he had “never seen such levels of torture” in all his trips to “torture chambers in different regions” of the country. (aa/dpa/afp)