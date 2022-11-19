As is routine, this Saturday, November 19, the head of the capital’s government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoleft Mexico City again in charge of Martí Batres and traveled to Chiapas for a series of events and to hold a meeting with the governor Rutilio Escandon Cadenas.

The morenista visited the neighboring state to carry out the signing of the Agreement “Exchange of Good Government Practices” with the Government of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, in the Chiapas City Hall in the morning.

As well as offering the Master Conference “Successful Government Policies” at the Metropolitan Arena in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, in Chiapas. Both events were broadcast on the official accounts of the local authorities.

“We arrived in Tuxtla Gutiérrez. How nice to feel the affection of the Chiapanecs and meet my friend Zoe Robledo. Chiapas is one of the most beautiful states with the longest tradition in our country,” said the official.

Through her social networks, she shared a video of her arrival at the airport in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, where she was received by a group of supporters who held cards supporting the president and chanted “It’s a pleasure to be with Obrador.”

“Friend, the people support you” and “Feel, Claudia is present”, are slogans that were also heard in the background in the short video while several typically dressed people approached to take a picture with Sheinbaum.

“They will ask themselves: what do Mexico City and Tuxtla Gutiérrez have in common? In the end, Mexico City, even though it would be recognized that it is a state of the Republic, it is neither a state nor a municipality, it is the capital of the Republic “, explained the scientist in her speech before dozens of Chiapas.

We invite you to read:

“I thank Governor Rutilio Escandon, a friend and colleague, for the reception at the Chiapas Government Palace. Our love for you and Rosalinda. The transformation is felt in Chiapas,” the morenista added later on her Twitter account when holding a meeting with the governor and receive a typical press as a token of appreciation for his visit.