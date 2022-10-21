In the trial against Jérôme Boateng, there was an incident with his security service at the Munich Criminal Justice Center on Friday. Law enforcement officials took their personal details after a witness at the trial said she was filmed entering the courthouse and felt threatened. The public prosecutor requested that the personal details be determined on the grounds that a criminal offense or the preparation of a criminal offense could have occurred.

The woman is visibly nervous and agitated that day and reports on an incident in front of the courthouse: Men who later turned out to be employees of a security service hired by Boateng filmed them entering. This made her feel threatened. “You’re just afraid,” she said, “that you’ll be threatened or your family will be threatened.”

After determining the personal details, Boateng’s lawyers emphasized that a “security service, which also looked after Mr. Boateng yesterday”, only “determined the environment” in order to be able to evaluate “Boateng’s security situation”. It was a pure “object clarification” and the witness was not targeted and only filmed from behind.

The second day of negotiations in the appeal process for assault against football professional Jérôme Boateng will take place on Friday. Originally, the Munich I Regional Court wanted to pronounce the verdict on this second day of the trial. However, based on the course of negotiations so far, it is questionable whether this will happen.

course of the first day of the trial

On Thursday, the first day of the trial, Boateng rejected the proposal to the trial parties that they largely withdraw the appeal and only take action against the legal consequences, i.e. only negotiate the amount of the penalty. The woman with whom Boateng had an “on-off relationship” from 2007 to 2018 testified on the first day of the trial. She spoke of an apparently fateful evening four years ago in the Caribbean holiday paradise, which began with a game of cards and then must have gotten out of hand.

At a luxury resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where she and Boateng spent a few days with their twin daughters and friends, the mood escalated – there’s no question about that. But what exactly happened is a matter of disagreement between the ex-partners.

“Then he pulled me a bit forward by the hair,” said the woman. Boateng put his thumb in her eye, punched her in the flank with his fist and bit her in the head, “drilled his teeth into my head”. He spat in her face and insulted her in the worst possible way. Before that, he threw a filled cooler bag at her and hit her on the back.

She also emphasized that it was not the first attack of this kind in the relationship between her and Boateng, which lasted around eleven years: “Such attacks have often happened in the past.” She was “used to” “that there were violent attacks, that it was toxic.” The relationship was “characterized by arguments, characterized by infidelity, violence, a lot of insecurities, little conversation and if so, then very immature, very manipulative”.

Her ex-boyfriend even wanted to persuade her not to testify against him, offered her money – sometimes through third parties – a car, a house in Munich and regular contact with the ten-year-old daughters who live with their father.